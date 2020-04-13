ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) and Youdao (OTCMKTS:DAO) Head-To-Head Analysis

ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChineseInvestors.com and Youdao’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChineseInvestors.com $6.48 million 0.79 -$10.19 million N/A N/A Youdao $1.67 billion 1.31 -$87.04 million ($8.45) -2.32

ChineseInvestors.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Youdao.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ChineseInvestors.com and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChineseInvestors.com -156.46% N/A -271.23% Youdao N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ChineseInvestors.com and Youdao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChineseInvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Youdao 1 0 3 0 2.50

Youdao has a consensus target price of $23.40, indicating a potential upside of 19.57%. Given Youdao’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than ChineseInvestors.com.

Summary

Youdao beats ChineseInvestors.com on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChineseInvestors.com Company Profile

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S. capital markets, the U.S. legal system, and the U.S. Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updated on stocks, Website research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center. It provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Gabriel, California.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. Its learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services. The company also provides sales of smart devices and solutions, and technical supporting to the VIE; consulting services; and online learning services, as well as online marketing services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

