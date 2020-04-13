Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHP.UN. Canaccord Genuity cut Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$15.75 to C$14.35 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.45.

TSE:CHP.UN traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$13.64. The company had a trading volume of 594,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,936. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.58 and a 1 year high of C$15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

