Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$14.35 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$15.75. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC cut their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.45.

Shares of TSE CHP.UN traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$13.64. 594,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,936. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.92. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$10.58 and a 12-month high of C$15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.54.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

