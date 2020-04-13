Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Position Reduced by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.4% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $836,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.07.

Shares of CB traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.27. 2,719,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,431. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.79 and its 200 day moving average is $147.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

