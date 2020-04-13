CIBC Lowers Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$113.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$125.00 to C$113.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$109.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$97.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$116.15.

Shares of CNR traded down C$2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$108.88. 364,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,354. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion and a PE ratio of 18.68. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$92.01 and a 1-year high of C$127.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$110.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$117.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.46, for a total transaction of C$1,003,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,879,540.23. Also, Director Donald Carty purchased 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$124.28 per share, with a total value of C$408,891.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,700,566.06. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,451 shares of company stock worth $427,559 and have sold 21,160 shares worth $2,469,439.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

