CIBC Trims Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price to C$134.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$178.00 to C$134.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTC.A. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$159.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$190.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$151.25.

TSE CTC.A traded down C$2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$90.83. 182,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,044. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$67.15 and a 12 month high of C$157.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$136.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total value of C$900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,000. Also, Director Claude R. L’heureux bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$90.00 per share, with a total value of C$270,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$270,000.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

