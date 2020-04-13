Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives $6.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:CDTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.46. 2,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,817. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $100.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.95. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

