Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $258.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.96% from the stock’s previous close.

CI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.71.

CI traded down $5.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,487. Cigna has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.14. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

