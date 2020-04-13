Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Shares Down 13.3%

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) shares were down 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.65 and last traded at C$11.74, approximately 176,434 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 952,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “tender” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.31. The firm has a market cap of $857.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.54.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$443.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$454.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc will post 0.9193176 EPS for the current year.

About Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

