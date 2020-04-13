Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,416 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $41.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,234,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,598,816. The firm has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

