Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $40.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.55.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,954 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,137,000 after purchasing an additional 743,907 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

