Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $48.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSCO. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.55.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $174.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,297,257,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,480,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,137,000 after buying an additional 743,907 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

