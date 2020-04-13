Citigroup Trims Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $131.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $137.00 to $131.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.20.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $105.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.98. Paypal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.