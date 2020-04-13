Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $139.40 on Thursday. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $150.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.60 and a 200-day moving average of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $577,962.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,893,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,214.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,444 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

