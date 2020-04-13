City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIO. Raymond James downgraded City Office REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded City Office REIT from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point downgraded City Office REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,038.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,711 shares in the company, valued at $774,655.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,600. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in City Office REIT by 1,599.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

