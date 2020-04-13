Civic (CVC) Hits Market Cap of $12.70 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Civic has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Gate.io, OKEx and Upbit. Civic has a total market cap of $12.70 million and $3.58 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.66 or 0.02736681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00217046 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00049695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Binance, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Liqui, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Huobi, Kucoin, Livecoin, IDEX, Mercatox, Bittrex, HitBTC, GOPAX, COSS, OKEx, Kyber Network and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

