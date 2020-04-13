Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of CIVB opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $247.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $24.32.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 10,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $200,434.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

