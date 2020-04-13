Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 246.61% and a negative net margin of 1,416.02%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

