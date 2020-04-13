CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $200.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $190.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.96. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,582,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 62,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

