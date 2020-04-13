CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $216.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $237.00 to $216.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $238.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.46.

NASDAQ:CME traded down $6.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.23. The company had a trading volume of 186,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.96. CME Group has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

