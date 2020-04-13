CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE CNXM opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48. CNX Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

