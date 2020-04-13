Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,947 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of Cognex worth $18,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $19,242,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,498,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,988,000 after buying an additional 878,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 2,053.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 647,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,310,000 after buying an additional 617,837 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CGNX traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.19. 954,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,861. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.72.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

