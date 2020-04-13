Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:UTF)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

UTF stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.