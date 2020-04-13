Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

