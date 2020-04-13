Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of RNP opened at $18.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

About Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

