Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PSF opened at $24.11 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

