Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd stock opened at $11.58 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

