Color Platform (CLR) Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $605,555.35 and approximately $34,480.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Color Platform Token Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

