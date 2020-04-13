ColossusXT Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.42 million and $756.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000497 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,972,365,699 coins and its circulating supply is 11,931,323,872 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.