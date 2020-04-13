Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Has $734,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $153.43. The company had a trading volume of 407,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,263. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

