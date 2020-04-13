Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.28 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,892,000 after buying an additional 126,926 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 76,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,260,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,043,633. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

