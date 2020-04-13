Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Sells 644 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,460. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $61.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.52.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.