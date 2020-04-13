Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Takes $630,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 43,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

