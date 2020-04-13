Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $176.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.52. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $211.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5028 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

