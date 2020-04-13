Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Commscope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Commscope from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura reduced their price objective on Commscope from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commscope from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Commscope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commscope has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.23.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. Commscope has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 31.35% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Commscope will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 3,542.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commscope by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

