Comparing Kaleyra (KLR) & The Competition

Kaleyra (NYSE: KLR) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Kaleyra to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaleyra and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleyra $129.56 million -$1.09 million 29.13 Kaleyra Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 8.03

Kaleyra’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kaleyra. Kaleyra is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kaleyra and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleyra N/A -1.04% -0.99% Kaleyra Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.0% of Kaleyra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Kaleyra shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kaleyra has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleyra’s peers have a beta of 0.35, suggesting that their average share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kaleyra and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleyra 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kaleyra Competitors 75 119 101 2 2.10

Kaleyra currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 68.10%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 42.66%. Given Kaleyra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kaleyra is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Kaleyra beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra was founded by Dario Calogero in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

