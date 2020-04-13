Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 94.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

CODI traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.61. 4,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.54. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

CODI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 89,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 217,578 shares of company stock worth $3,502,835 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

