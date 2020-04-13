Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CGEN. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Compugen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Compugen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $615.78 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 2.05. Compugen has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 19,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 727,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

