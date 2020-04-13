Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Computer Programs & Systems alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,494,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 31,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 140,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

CPSI stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.84. 11,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,614. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.53. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs & Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs & Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.