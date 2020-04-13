Comtech Telecomm. Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Comtech Telecomm. has a dividend payout ratio of 75.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Comtech Telecomm. to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Shares of CMTL opened at $16.83 on Monday. Comtech Telecomm. has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $161.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. TheStreet downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

