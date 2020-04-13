Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.75.

CMTL stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $416.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.87. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $161.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.25 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

