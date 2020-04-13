CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.67 and last traded at $72.36, approximately 21,795 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 420,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CONMED from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.13.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In related news, Director John L. Workman purchased 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,392.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth about $1,261,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

