Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $267.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,787,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,220,404. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.71. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.93.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

