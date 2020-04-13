Constellation 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $300,367.00 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Constellation token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, HitBTC and IDEX. Constellation has a market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $300,367.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,234,385,784 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, HitBTC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

