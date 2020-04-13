Consumer Edge Lowers Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) to Equal Weight

Consumer Edge lowered shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TLRY. Cowen cut shares of Tilray from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight Capital cut shares of Tilray from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilray from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.41.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. Tilray has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.91.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 202.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,696,333 shares in the company, valued at $76,456,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 710.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

