Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPSS. ValuEngine cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Consumer Portfolio Services from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of CPSS opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.70% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

