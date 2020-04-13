Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Get Container Store Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Container Store Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.92.

TCS stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Container Store Group has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $132.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.34.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Container Store Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Jordan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,223.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 65.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Container Store Group (TCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.