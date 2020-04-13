Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $74.99 on Thursday. Copart has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average of $86.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Copart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Copart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Copart by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Copart by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

