Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by Scotiabank

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLB. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.34.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $75.63.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,755,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,151,000 after acquiring an additional 36,982 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,934,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,528,000 after purchasing an additional 55,653 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,520,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,959,000 after buying an additional 678,481 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,014,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,231,000 after buying an additional 160,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,649 shares during the period.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.