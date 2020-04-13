Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading 5.1% Higher

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)’s share price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.83, approximately 70,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,541,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CXW shares. Citigroup began coverage on Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Corecivic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $497.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Corecivic by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,264,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,495,000 after purchasing an additional 217,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Corecivic by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,901,000 after buying an additional 620,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corecivic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corecivic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,186,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,627,000 after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its stake in Corecivic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,177,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

